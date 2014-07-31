This Is What A Bigger IPhone 6 Could Look Like In Gold And Grey

We’re still about two months away from the iPhone 6 launch, but that hasn’t stopped people from creating their own mockups based on rumours and reports. Following Tuesday’s leak that hinted at a gold iPhone 6, Russian gadget repair service Rozetked created its own concept design showing what both a gold and a black iPhone could look like.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 6 in September alongside the launch of iOS 8. Other than a larger 4.7-inch screen, Apple’s next smartphone is rumoured to come with a durable scratch-resistant sapphire display, a new processor from Apple, and a much thinner design.

The video opens with a shot of a gold iPhone 6 mockup from the front, which looks impressively similar to a real functioning iPhone.

Here’s how thin the iPhone 6 mockup looks compared to the iPhone 5s.

The iPhone 6 mockup is noticeably taller than the iPhone 5s.

It’s nearly the same size as a Nexus 5, which has a 4.95-inch screen.

Here’s what the gold and grey iPhone 6 mockups look like side-by-side.

Although it’s bigger than the iPhone 5s, the person in the video is still able to use it with one hand.

Check out the full video below.

