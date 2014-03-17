Here's The Best Concept Video Yet For What Apple Might Do With The IPhone 6

Only a handful of people outside Jony Ive’s industrial design team really know what the iPhone 6 is going to look like.

But, if we had to guess, this concept video for the next iPhone seems like as good a guess as any. It takes the design cues of the iPad Air and iPad Mini, and uses them for an iPhone.

The one thing we’re not certain about: The curve glass screen for the iPhone. We don’t think Apple is doing that.

