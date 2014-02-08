6 Gorgeous Concept Photos Of The Big-Screen IPhone 6

A few weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple plans to release two new iPhones with bigger screens this year.

The first device will have just under a 5-inch screen, likely 4.7 inches to keep the same size ratio the 4-inch iPhone 5S has. The second phone will have a very large screen, probably around 5.5 inches.

If the reports are true, it would be a welcome change. Most phones sold today have screen sizes larger than four inches, and a bigger screen is one of the most-requested features for iPhone users.

Designer Federico Ciccarese put together a few mockups of what the next iPhones could look like based on the information we have so far.

Take a look:

