This Mockup Shows What The IPhone 6 Could Look Like With A Larger Screen

A new video claims to show a 3-D-printed mockup that provides a closer look at what the iPhone 6 might look like.

The footage, originally posted by French blog Nowhereelse.fr. and first spotted by Apple Insider, shows a slimmer iPhone concept with a larger display and a slightly tweaked design.

The mockup is consistent with leaks we’ve heard about the Phone 6 so far. The volume buttons on the side of the handset are elongated just like those found on the iPod Touch, as opposed to the small round volume keys on the current generation iPhone.

The 3-D-printed model shown in the video claims to show what the iPhone 6 would look like with a 4.7-inch screen, which is among the most popular rumours we’ve heard about Apple’s next smartphone. The company is also expected to release an even larger version of the iPhone with a 5.5-inch screen this year, although some rumours have suggested that this may be delayed until 2015.

Today’s mockup is one of many that have hit the Web within the last few weeks. Earlier this week Nowhereelse.fr posted a similar video showing an iPhone 6 concept with a protruding camera.

See the full video for yourself below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.