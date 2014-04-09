These Gorgeous IPhone 6 Concepts Imagine A Super Slim IPhone With A Giant Screen

There’s no way to know exactly what Apple will do with its next-generation iPhone, but that hasn’t stopped fans from brainstorming concepts of their own. The latest iPhone 6 concepts, first spotted by iTechNow, imagine an iPhone that’s larger, razor-thin and radically different than what Apple has out on the market today.

Both concept videos depict an iPhone with a roomier screen than the iPhone 5S’ 4-inch display, and side bezels that are virtually invisible. Like many iPhone 6 concepts we’ve seen so far, these new ideas were probably inspired by reports that have suggested Apple will release an iPhone with a larger display. It all started last June when Reuters reported that Apple was experimenting with iPhone screens measuring 4.7 inches and 5.7 inches in length.

Unlike some previous iPhone 6 concept art, the two newer videos envision an Apple smartphone with super thin, angular bodies. Some other renderings, such as the one created by Frederico Ciccarese, show a conceptual iPhone with a thicker curved back.

Here’s a look at some new mockups from SCAVids and ConceptsiPhone.

SVAVids dreams up an iPhone that measures just 5.23mm thin with a 4K “ultra Retina Display.” It would run on an Apple A8 chip with 3GB of RAM, which is more than the average 2GB of memory found on most flagship smartphones.

The phone would come in multiple colour options, similar to the iPhone 5C.





This conceptual iPhone 6 has a 5-inch display, which is a full inch larger than the 4-inch iPhone 5S. It also features a dual display, meaning there would be a second screen that slides out from the extremely slim body.





When your battery runs low, this conceptual iPhone would be able to kick into auto wireless charging mode.

Now for the video from ConceptsiPhone. The design is nearly identical to the one in a video published by SCAVids. There’s an extremely thin body with an angular design in various colours.





The phone would be made with metal and aluminium, including accents such as the speaker grills and the area around the Lightning port.





The iPhone 6 rendering also shows a transparent wallpaper feature that replaces a traditional home screen background with your real-life environment.





Another software concept includes an app-sharing feature that would allow you to literally share your screen with another iPhone owner.





Now check out the full videos.

