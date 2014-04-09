These Gorgeous IPhone 6 Concepts Imagine A Super Slim IPhone With A Giant Screen

Lisa Eadicicco

There’s no way to know exactly what Apple will do with its next-generation iPhone, but that hasn’t stopped fans from brainstorming concepts of their own. The latest iPhone 6 concepts, first spotted by iTechNow, imagine an iPhone that’s larger, razor-thin and radically different than what Apple has out on the market today.

Both concept videos depict an iPhone with a roomier screen than the iPhone 5S’ 4-inch display, and side bezels that are virtually invisible. Like many iPhone 6 concepts we’ve seen so far, these new ideas were probably inspired by reports that have suggested Apple will release an iPhone with a larger display. It all started last June when Reuters reported that Apple was experimenting with iPhone screens measuring 4.7 inches and 5.7 inches in length.

Unlike some previous iPhone 6 concept art, the two newer videos envision an Apple smartphone with super thin, angular bodies. Some other renderings, such as the one created by Frederico Ciccarese, show a conceptual iPhone with a thicker curved back.

Here’s a look at some new mockups from SCAVids and ConceptsiPhone.

SVAVids dreams up an iPhone that measures just 5.23mm thin with a 4K “ultra Retina Display.” It would run on an Apple A8 chip with 3GB of RAM, which is more than the average 2GB of memory found on most flagship smartphones.

IPhone 6 Concept 1SCAVids

The phone would come in multiple colour options, similar to the iPhone 5C.

IPhone 6 Concept ColoursSCA Vids, YouTube



This conceptual iPhone 6 has a 5-inch display, which is a full inch larger than the 4-inch iPhone 5S. It also features a dual display, meaning there would be a second screen that slides out from the extremely slim body.

IPhone 6 Concept ScreenSCA Vids



When your battery runs low, this conceptual iPhone would be able to kick into auto wireless charging mode.

IPhone 6 Concept ChargingSCA Vids, YouTube

Now for the video from ConceptsiPhone. The design is nearly identical to the one in a video published by SCAVids. There’s an extremely thin body with an angular design in various colours.

IPhone 6 GreenConceptsiPhone, YouTube



The phone would be made with metal and aluminium, including accents such as the speaker grills and the area around the Lightning port.

IPhone 6 MetalConceptsiPhone, YouTube



The iPhone 6 rendering also shows a transparent wallpaper feature that replaces a traditional home screen background with your real-life environment.

IPhone 6 TransparentConceptsiPhone, YouTube



Another software concept includes an app-sharing feature that would allow you to literally share your screen with another iPhone owner.

IPhone 6 Screen ShareConceptsiPhone, YouTube



Now check out the full videos.

