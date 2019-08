TechRax decided to drop a brand new iPhone 6 in some boiling Coca-Cola. The results made his house smell like smoke for 2 hours. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!

Video courtesy of TechRax

Follow TechRax: On YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

For more BI Tech videos: Subscribe to our Tech Channel on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.