Some Company Is Already Making Cases For The IPhone 6

iPhone case makers are already designing new cases for the iPhone 6, even though nobody really knows what it’s going to look like.

French website Nowhereelse.fr has photos coloured cases for the iPhone 6. Apple Insider first spotted the images.

The cases don’t tell us too much about Apple’s next iPhone other than where the buttons might be placed. The lock button sits directly across from the volume up button, and both the volume controls and mute switch appear to be in the same general spot.

Right now the lock, or power button, is on the top of the phone.

The other noticeable change seems to be the addition of pill-shaped volume buttons rather than the tiny circular volume keys found on the iPhone 5 and 5s. The cases also seem to suggest that the next iPhone will be just as slim as Apple’s current generation smartphones.

It’s unclear whether or not these cases will actually tell us anything useful about the iPhone 6. Often times, accessory makers will claim to release cases for Apple’s next-generation smartphone before it’s even unveiled just to generate buzz. In most cases, these companies haven’t seen what the final product will look like and are speculating based on rumours and Apple’s previous releases.

Apple is expected to bump up the iPhone’s screen size with it’s next release. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 6 could have a 4.7-inch display and a 5.5-inch display.

Here are some more images posted by Nowhereelse.fr:

