There's A New Case For The iPhone 6 That Can Heal Itself From Scratches

Innerexile Innerexile’s Hydra case for the iPhone 6

Anyone who has ever owned an iPhone knows they can get scratched up pretty easily. And, if you’re using a protective cover for your iPhone, chances are it will get scuffed up after extended use.

This may not be the case for Innerexile’s newest accessory, however. The company will begin selling a new case for the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 on Sept. 19 that can heal itself from light scratches, according to Engadget.

This is similar to the technology LG uses for its G Flex smartphone, which can also heal itself from light scrapes. But Innerexile’s flexible iPhone 6 case can endure a heavier scratch test than LG’s curved phone.

Engadget’s Richard Lai had the chance to play with Innerexile’s Hydra case to see just how quickly it could heal from scratches. After scraping the case lightly, it took about 30 seconds for some of the scrapes to disappear.

It’s important to note that temperature affects how quickly these scrapes will vanish. The warmer the case is, the faster it will heal itself. The same goes for LG’s G Flex phone.

The Hydra will sell for $US25, and Engadget reports that a version for the iPhone 6 Plus will be available in October.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.