IPhone 6 Case Makers Are Going All In On The Rumours

The iPhone 6 doesn’t come out for another week or so, but don’t tell that to the case manufacturers out there, because they’re already selling cases on Amazon.

We’ve known for weeks that Apple will debut the new iPhone on Sept. 9.

Press recieved invites to the iPhone event last Thursday.

“Wish we could say more,” is the only hint Apple gave about the event.

Business Insider has been following the rumours about what the iPhone 6 will mean for consumers.

While rumours fly around all the time, a couple stand out: the iPhone 6 will likely come in two models, both with displays larger than the 4-inch screen on the iPhone 5 and 5S.

We’ve also reported on rumoured upgrades to the iPhone’s camera that would allow you to attach accessories and take cool-looking photos.

As Apple is gearing up to bring the iPhone 6 to consumers, companies in their ecosystem have had to prepare products based on what they have heard, essentially making a huge gamble on the accuracy of the iPhone rumour mill.

JETech, which makes iPhone cases, is currently offering an “iPhone 6 Pro Case” for anyone willing to pony up $US5.99. Here’s what it looks like (notations are mine):

JETech clearly has ideas about what features the iPhone 6 will have (though we have no idea where they got the name “iPhone 6 Pro”).

If you look closely at the back of the case, you’ll notice that their iPhone 6 render has a slightly protruding camera lens, a nod to one of the rumours we’ve heard.

As for the button on the front of the case, your guess is as good as ours. Apple could be planning to move the lock button (currently on top of the phone). Or maybe it’s a magical button with powers yet untold.

JETech’s case is for a 5.5-inch iPhone 6, suggesting that Apple will probably release that model along with another with a 4.7-inch display.

That may not sound like a high-stakes bet, but there’s been plenty to suggest that Apple may not release the 5.5-inch model at the Sept. 9 event.

JETech isn’t betting on the rumours alone. Here’s another iPhone 6 case by INVELLOP:

Amazon This case also hints at new features.

This case, like JETech’s, also hints at a new camera on the iPhone 6.

And I’m sure it’s no coincidence INVELLOP used Sept. 19 on their render, since the handset is expected to launch that day.

These details may seem insignificant, but they aren’t. The market for iPhone 5 cases is about $US783 million.

If Apple decided to do something totally unexpected or didn’t announce something that’s been widely discussed (like a 5.5-inch model), then these manufacturers would have to scrap their inventory and go back to the drawing board.

This happened to case makers like Otterbox when Apple moved the ambient light sensor on the iPhone 4S, causing many iPhone 4 cases to be incompatible with the new handset.

So there’s a very real possibility that some case makers could be left hanging out to dry this Monday.

