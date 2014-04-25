Here's A Good Look At What It Will Be Like Using The Big-Screen IPhone 6

According to numerous reports and rumours, the next iPhone launching later this year will have a bigger screen, likely 4.7 inches. (The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen.)

There have been a lot of leaked photos and schematics of what the so-called iPhone 6 will look like, and a site called Unbox Therapy spent some time with a case that was constructed based on those leaks.

Assuming those leaks are accurate, here’s a quick rundown of what it will be like using the big-screen iPhone 6.

Here’s how the iPhone 6 compares in size to other smartphones. That’s the iPhone 6 on the far left. Then you see the iPhone 5S, Google’s Nexus 5, and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3 phablet.

Since the iPhone 6 will be larger, the power button will be moved to the side of the device instead of the top. That will make it easier to switch the device on.

It will also be a lot thinner than the iPhone 5S.

The speaker, microphone, and headphone jack will still be on the bottom.

Here’s how the size of the iPhone 6 compares to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3 phablet, which has a 5.7-inch screen.

Now watch the full video from Unbox Therapy that breaks it all down.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.