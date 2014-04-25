Here's A Good Look At What It Will Be Like Using The Big-Screen IPhone 6

Steve Kovach

According to numerous reports and rumours, the next iPhone launching later this year will have a bigger screen, likely 4.7 inches. (The iPhone 5S has a 4-inch screen.)

There have been a lot of leaked photos and schematics of what the so-called iPhone 6 will look like, and a site called Unbox Therapy spent some time with a case that was constructed based on those leaks.

Assuming those leaks are accurate, here’s a quick rundown of what it will be like using the big-screen iPhone 6.

Here’s how the iPhone 6 compares in size to other smartphones. That’s the iPhone 6 on the far left. Then you see the iPhone 5S, Google’s Nexus 5, and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3 phablet.

Iphone 6 case mockupUnbox Therapy

Since the iPhone 6 will be larger, the power button will be moved to the side of the device instead of the top. That will make it easier to switch the device on.

Iphone 6 case mockupUnbox Therapy

It will also be a lot thinner than the iPhone 5S.

Iphone 6 case mockupUnbox Therapy

The speaker, microphone, and headphone jack will still be on the bottom.

Iphone 6 case mockupUnbox Therapy

Here’s how the size of the iPhone 6 compares to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 3 phablet, which has a 5.7-inch screen.

Iphone 6 case mockupUnbox Therapy

Now watch the full video from Unbox Therapy that breaks it all down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.