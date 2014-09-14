Three Really Cool Things The iPhone 6 Camera Can Do

The bigger screens on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus might be the most notable change to Apple’s new gadgets, but there are some other fresh features these phones have that their predecessors don’t.

The camera, for instance, is a lot better.

Besides better overall image quality, here are three quick video demos of what the new iPhone 6 camera can do.

The camera automatically focuses on moving objects in the foreground or background. You don’t have to double tap the screen to focus on a subject:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There’s a new time-lapse video feature:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The video recorder has a special stabilisation feature. Even if you’re shooting video while moving around, the video will come out still. However, this only works on the iPhone 6 Plus, not the iPhone 6. The person who shot this video was also riding a bike on a bumpy path:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.