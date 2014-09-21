A Few Tips You Should Know Before You Get Started With The Bigger Screen On The iPhone 6

Apple’s new iPhones, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, have the largest screens Apple has ever put on a phone.

The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen. Both feel enormous compared to the tiny 4-inch screen on the iPhone 5S.

Don’t believe it? Here’s the iPhone 5S on top of the iPhone 6 Plus. The entire body of the 5S fits inside just the screen of the Plus:

Business Insider The iPhone 6 Plus is a monster.

If you’ve been an iPhone user for the last several years, the new, bigger screens might be a bit jarring, even on the slightly-smaller iPhone 6. But on the software side, Apple has some clever tricks to help you out.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re making the transition from a small-screen iPhone to one of the big-screen iPhone 6s.

Double tap (but don’t press!) the home button to enable the “Reachability” feature. This pulls the top of the screen down so you can reach it with your thumb.

It also works within apps.

If you have the iPhone 6 Plus, you can view your home screen in landscape mode.

If you go to Settings > Display & Brightness, you can enable the Display Zoom feature. This makes your app icons, apps, and menu items a little larger for the bigger screen.

If you use the keyboard in landscape mode on the iPhone 6 Plus, you get some more options, including cut and paste.

The iPhone 6 Plus also shows you more stuff in apps like Messages and Mail in landscape mode. Here’s a look at Messages:

