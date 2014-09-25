Here's Why iPhone 6 Plus Bending Is Probably A Non-Issue

Whenever Apple releases a new product, somebody finds something wrong with it.

Then, that problem, regardless of the size of the problem, becomes a story.

With the iPhone 6, the story is the fact that some iPhone 6 Plus owners are finding that their phones bend if they sit on them. Others find that if they try to bend the 6 Plus… they can bend it.

There’s a lot of interest in this story right now.

And yet, Apple’s stock is barely moving, so investors don’t seem to think it matters.

Why? Because, duh, if you sit on your phone, it’s going to bend, so don’t sit on the phone. If you sit on anything made of glass or metal, it’s generally going to bend under pressure.

Apple has had stuff like this in the past. The iPhone 4 had “Antennagate” where users found that holding the phone a certain way led to a decrease in cell signal.

Apple Steve Jobs at the 2010 press conference where he addressed the iPhone 4’s antenna problems and said ‘no one’ would want to buy a big phone.

Antennagate became a big, major story. Apple actually called a press conference to address it. Steve Jobs cut a vacation in Hawaii short so he could attend the press conference.

Apple gave away iPhone cases to sate upset iPhone 4 owners.

But guess what? Antennagate was nonsense. The phone worked just fine. Maybe if you squeezed it really hard in just the right place, you noticed a tiny problem. For most people it was non-issue.

Apple introduced the iPhone 4 in June of 2010. As of January this year, it was still selling the iPhone 4 around the world.

So, a design that was so controversial that Apple had a special press event lasted Apple for 4 years.

Bendgate hasn’t risen to the level of Antennagate. And we don’t expect it to.

We’ve only seen a few people complaining about it on the internet thus far. It doesn’t seem to be a genuine structural problem with the phone.

Plus, as Cult of Mac points out, all phones bend… if you bend them.

So, this will be a story for a few days, some people will howl about it, but in the end it’s a nontroversy.

