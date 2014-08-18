LEAKED: Here's How Much Bigger The IPhone 6's Battery Will Be Compared To The IPhone 5s

Nowhereelse.fr This may be the iPhone 6’s battery

The iPhone 6 is likely to come with a battery that’s slightly larger than the one inside Apple’s iPhone 5s, if a new leaked photo turns out to be legitimate.

French blog Nowhereelse.fr, which has a strong track record when it comes to leaking unreleased Apple products, has posted new photos that it claims shows the battery for Apple’s iPhone 6.

The photos (via MacRumors) show a battery with an 1,810 mAh capacity, which is a bit bigger than the iPhone 5s’ 1,560 mAh battery.

This isn’t too surprising considering that the iPhone 6 is expected to feature a larger display with a higher resolution than the iPhone 5s. It will need that extra capacity to power its larger display without decreasing the iPhone’s battery life.

Apple is expected to release two new iPhones this year — one with a 4.7-inch display and another with an even larger 5.5-inch screen.

This smaller model is believed to be called the iPhone 6, while a recent rumour suggests that the bigger model could be named the iPhone 6L. This phablet-sized iPhone is expected to come with an even bigger 2,915 mAh battery, but we won’t know for sure until Apple officially takes the wraps off its new phones.

Here’s what the leaked iPhone 6 battery looks like alongside that of the iPhone 5s (via iFixit’s in-depth iPhone 5s teardown). There isn’t much of a change in physical size, but we’ve highlighted the difference in capacity.

If this photo truly shows the iPhone 6’s battery, this means it may be a bit small compared to other phones around the same size. The new HTC One, for example, also has a 4.7-inch screen but comes with a bigger 2,600 mAh battery. The Nexus 5, which comes with a slightly larger 4.95-inch display, comes packed with a 2,300 mAh battery.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the iPhone 6’s battery life will be lower than these phones. Other than sheer battery capacity, a phone’s software and the type of processor it uses also affect how long it lasts on a single charge. Apple’s upcoming A8 chip is rumoured to focus on power consumption, which could mean improved battery life is in store.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone(s) on Sept. 9, and other than a larger battery the iPhone 6 is rumoured to come with a thinner design that’s similar to that of the iPad Air and some camera enhancements.

