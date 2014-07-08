The IPhone 6's Battery Life May Not Be As Great As You Had Hoped

Business Insider, William Wei An iPhone 5 with low battery

Apple is expected to improve a lot of things about the iPhone with its next smartphone, said to be released in September.

The phone, presumably called “iPhone 6,” will reportedly come with a larger and sharper screen, a slimmer form factor and a faster processor. But the battery life of the iPhone 6 may not be as big of an improvement from the iPhone 5s as you may have expected.

A Chinese media outlet (via MacRumors) claims the rumoured 4.7-inch iPhone 6 will come with a battery measuring between 1,800 mAh and 1,900 mAh in size. By comparison, the iPhone 5s features a 1,560 mAh battery.

The larger 5.5-inch iPhone, however, is said to come with a 2,500 mAh battery.

Although the iPhone 6’s battery is expected to be slightly larger than that of the iPhone 5s, the phone is also likely to be larger in general — meaning it will naturally need that extra capacity just to maintain a similar performance.

Other phones of the same size offer batteries with a much larger capacity. The previous generation HTC One, which also has a 4.7-inch screen, comes with a 2,800 mAh battery.

Apple is reportedly keeping the battery at this capacity to ensure the phone is super slim, but we won’t know for sure until Apple officially unveils its next iPhone in a few short months.

It’s also important to keep in mind that sheer capacity isn’t the sole indicator of battery performance. The Apple-built chip that’s believed to be in the next iPhone, presumably called the A8, is said to offer much more efficient performance with the goal of extending battery life.

When iOS 8 rolls out this fall, iPhone owners will also be able to monitor battery usage by app — meaning users can keep tabs on which apps are really draining your phone’s battery life.

We expect to learn more when Apple officially takes the wraps off the iPhone 6, which is likely to happen in September.

