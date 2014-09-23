The IPhone 6's Battery Life Is Better Than Most Of Its Android Competitors, According To These Test Results

When the first iPhone 6 reviews started appearing late last week, some critics came away disappointed with the device’s battery life. Others, however, seemed perfectly content with how long the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 lasted on a single charge — making for a generally mixed consensus.

But according to technology website AnandTech’s recent tests, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus can both outlast many high-end Android phones. The iPhone 6 lasted for a little more than 11 hours after enduring AnandTech’s WiFi battery test, which consists of constantly browsing the Web with the display brightness set to 200 nits. The iPhone 6 Plus, comparatively, lasted a little longer than 13 hours.

According to AnandTech’s comparisons, the only phone that scored higher on the same test than the iPhone 6 Plus is Huawei’s Ascend Mate 2. The 4.7-inch iPhone 6 placed in fifth in terms of battery test results, falling under the Huawei Ascend Mate 2, the iPhone 6 Plus, the HTC One E8, and the Motorola Moto G.

Teardown.com Apple’s A8 chip, which powers the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

What’s significant about this, however, is that normally a battery the size of the one that’s in the iPhone 6 wouldn’t perform very well, according to AnandTech. The smaller iPhone 6 comes with a 1,810 mAh battery, which is smaller than the batteries inside several of the phones it outperformed including the HTC One M8 (2,600 mAh) and the Samsung Galaxy S5 (2,800 mAh).

AnandTech’s testing also suggests that Apple’s A8 chip offers some significant improvements in general CPU performance and graphics when compared to the iPhone 5s, which runs on Apple’s previous A7 processor.

These are just preliminary test results, and of course battery life always varies depending on how you use your phone. But if AnandTech’s rigorous testing is any indication of how the iPhone 6’s battery life performs in real life, iPhone 6 users should be pleased.

