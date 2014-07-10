LEAKED: The IPhone 6 Could Come In A New Dark Grey Colour

And the iPhone 6 rumours kept rolling in.

This time around: A video and images have leaked of what is purported to be the rear shell of Apple’s upcoming iDevice.

Images and video were leaked to MacRumors by a Russian-based company called Feld & Volk, which says it has some midproduction units of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6.

As with all rumours and leaked images, take these with a grain of salt. But if the pictures and video are to believed, there’s a cutout around the Apple log on back, leading some to believe that the Apple logo could light up, like it does on the MacBook.

But the cutout is much more likely going to be used for a nonmetal Apple logo — like it is on the iPad — which will allow for better cell reception.

A separate set of leaked images show that the iPhone 6 will come in a dark black colour, much darker than the “Space Grey” colour that the iPhone 5S comes in. As 9to5Mac points out, that raises a flag about the credibility of the images; until now, only grey pieces have been spotted out in the wild.

Check out the video of what could be the rear shell of the iPhone 6 below:

