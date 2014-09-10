HANDS-ON PHOTOS: Here's A Close Look At The iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple announced two new iPhone models on Tuesday: the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Both phones can do all the same stuff, but the iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen and the iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen. They go on sale Sept. 19. The iPhone 6 starts at $US199 on contract. The iPhone 6 Plus starts at $US299 on contract.

We got to spend some time with Apple’s new iPhones today following its big event. Check them out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.