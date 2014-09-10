HANDS-ON PHOTOS: Here's A Close Look At The iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus

Steve Kovach
Iphone 6Steve Kovach/Business InsiderThe iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple announced two new iPhone models on Tuesday: the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Both phones can do all the same stuff, but the iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen and the iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen. They go on sale Sept. 19. The iPhone 6 starts at $US199 on contract. The iPhone 6 Plus starts at $US299 on contract.

We got to spend some time with Apple’s new iPhones today following its big event. Check them out.

The iPhone 6 (left) has a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone 6 Plus (right) has a 5.5-inch screen.

The back is made of metal. It feels really nice.

Both phones are incredibly thin. The iPhone 6 is 6.9 millimeters thin. The iPhone 6 Plus is 7.1 millimeters thin.

It has a fingerprint sensor just like on the iPhone 5S.

It has a special mode that brings items from the top of the screen down so you can use it with one hand. You just lightly tap the home button twice.

The one-handed mode works with apps like the Safari browser, too.

The iPhone 6 Plus lets you use the home screen in landscape mode.

Apps work differently in landscape, too. You get this two-pane view in the texting app.

Here's the Mail app in landscape.

You can also make app icons bigger to fit the larger screen.

The 'zoom' mode works with apps like Mail, too.

As you can see, the new iPhones are much bigger than the iPhone 5, which has a 4-inch screen.

The front camera has been improved for taking better selfies.

The rear camera pops out a bit.

The smaller iPhone 6 will probably be the best size for most people.

There are some colourful new cases. You can also see the grey version of the iPhone here.

And here's the gold iPhone 6.

Want to see some other phones?

Click here to see the best smartphones in the world >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.