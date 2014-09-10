HANDS-ON PHOTOS: Here's A Close Look At The iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus

Steve Kovach/Business InsiderThe iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.
Apple announced two new iPhone models on Tuesday: the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.
Both phones can do all the same stuff, but the iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen and the iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen. They go on sale Sept. 19. The iPhone 6 starts at $US199 on contract. The iPhone 6 Plus starts at $US299 on contract.
We got to spend some time with Apple’s new iPhones today following its big event. Check them out.
Both phones are incredibly thin. The iPhone 6 is 6.9 millimeters thin. The iPhone 6 Plus is 7.1 millimeters thin.
It has a special mode that brings items from the top of the screen down so you can use it with one hand. You just lightly tap the home button twice.
