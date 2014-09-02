This Is The Best Evidence We've Seen For The Gigantic 5.5 Inch IPhone 6

Those hoping for a phablet-sized iPhone from Apple look to be in luck.

The 5.5-inch iPhone 6 (said to debut with a 4.7-inch model) was reportedly facing production issues, which might have forced Apple to release the handset at a later date. But the French publication Nowwhereelse (via BGR) just leaked a ton of new images (and even a video) of the rear shell of rumoured device, suggesting mass production might be right around the corner.

As you can see from the images, which align with previous rumours and component leaks we’ve seen in the past, the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 features the same new antenna bands and cutouts we’ve seen for the smaller 4.7-inch iPhone, as well as the same placement for the new power button and elongated volume buttons.

The report also calls the device “iPhone Air,” a name that’s been rumoured but largely ruled out by most tech news publications up to this point, considering a large iPhone would be presumably heavier and/or thicker than a 4.7-inch iPhone. It’s been previously reported that both new iPhones will feature the same thickness.

Apple is expected to debut both iPhones at its Sept. 9 event, which will also reportedly introduce the company’s wearable device for the first time. That wearable product, however, will likely launch in early 2015, whereas the phones are expected to release in mid-September.

Check out the video of the alleged 5.5-inch iPhone below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

