iPhone 6 Might Come In The First Half Of 2012

Secret new feature? Rocket power.

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

Apple’s next iPhone, iPhone 5, probably won’t be out until the fall of this year, but speculation about iPhone 6 is already underway.Concord Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a note picked up at MacRumors, iPhone 6 could launch in the first half of 2012 and will be significantly redesigned.



iPhone 5 will look a lot like iPhone 4, but will have stronger internal specs like a zippy dual core A5 chip, 8 megapixel camera, and improved antenna design.

iPhone 5 will be sold on the strength of its new software, says Kuo.

The iPhone 6 will be the phone getting a major rework from the outside in.

Obviously there’s precedent for this from Apple. The iPhone 3GS looked exactly like the iPhone 3G.

