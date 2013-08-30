This Video Reveals Just How Huge Of An Upgrade The IPhone 5S Will Be On The Inside

In a couple weeks, Apple is going to come out with two new iPhones. There’s going to be an “iPhone C” which will be cheaper and come in a few bright colours.

Then there is going to be the “iPhone 5S.”

People rag on Apple for coming out with “S” models every other year because they don’t seem like big upgrades over prior models. The iPhone 4S looked just like the iPhone 4, and from early leaks it looks like the iPhone 5S is going to look just like the iPhone 5 — except it will also come in gold.

But the truth is Apple puts a lot more work into re-designing iPhones to become “S” models than you might think.

The video we’ve embedded below reveals this in a really cool way.

In it, the TLDtoday host takes all the parts from a current iPhone 5 and tries put them into an iPhone 5S case.

In the end, he can’t do it. Why? Because in the past year, Apple totally redesigned the iPhone 5’s guts to be able to include a larger battery and a faster processer. The iPhone 5 parts won’t fit inside the iPhone 5S shell.

The funny thing is, everyone in the media hated the last “S” model from Apple — the iPhone 4S — but it ended up being a world-shattering blockbuster for the company.

Maybe that’s about to happen again? Certainly, if there is one thing consumers want, it’s longer battery life. Maybe Apple is smart to stick with the same outer shell for a couple years, if it means it can take more time to optimise the internals.

Here’s the video:

