People Are Complaining That Apple's 'Game-Changing' Fingerprint Sensor Isn't Working Anymore

People

still seem to be having issueswith the new fingerprint sensor (called Touch ID) on Apple’s iPhone 5S.

Touch ID is supposed to make it easier for iPhone users to unlock their phone and make purchases in the iTunes store.

But since the device launched in September, some users have started to complain that the phone won’t recognise when a finger is present or that it rejects a fingerprint it’s supposed to approve.

Touch ID was lauded as a game changer in early reviews of the device.

There are a couple of reasons why this could be happening, Wired reports. It could be the software, hardware, or even the user herself.

The sensor itself is made of raw silicon, which is very sensitive to things like dust and moisture. So Apple insulated the sensor (located on the home button) with sapphire. But if you end up scratching the home button, the sensor won’t work as well.

The larger the sensor, the easier it is to capture a highly accurate image of your full fingerprint. But Apple opted for a smaller sensor that could fit inside the home button. However, Apple could eventually improve the algorithm it uses to read fingerprints.

User error and lack of biometrics knowledge could also play a role in Touch ID issues. If your hands are too dry, it’s harder for the sensor to recognise your print. But if your hands are too sweaty or oily, the sensor may also fail to recognise your print.

As a user, you should also make sure your finger is touching both the home button and the stainless steel ring surrounding the sensor. If you’re still having issues, try rescanning your fingerprints.

