Apple Says The IPhone 5S Is Sold Out

Apple has sold out of its highy sought after iPhone 5S, according to a statement released to AllThingsD from Apple this morning.

“Demand for the new iPhones has been incredible, and we are currently sold out or have limited supply of certain iPhone 5s models in some stores,” an Apple representative said.

Apple declined to give any specifics on how many phones have sold. Historically, Apple tends to not release their numbers until after the first weekend of sales.

Meanwhile, there is only a short one-to-three-day wait for the new iPhone 5C.

On the other hand, there has been a lot of chatter in Apple’s supply chain that it hasn’t been able to make enough iPhone 5Ss to meet demand. The gold-coloured iPhone 5S seems to be in especially short supply, with scattered reports on Twitter saying many stores only had a handful to sell today.

