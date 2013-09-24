5 Awesome Videos That Show What The IPhone 5S's Slow-Mo Function Can Do

One of the coolest things about the cameraof the new iPhone 5S is its ability to play back your 120-frames-per-second videos in slow motion.

And we’re talking really slow: Videos can play back at a quarter of the captured speed.

Naturally, we tested out the feature ourselves with some Angry Birds cup smashing, but people are posting their even-more awesome experiments on YouTube and Vimeo in earnest.

We’ve rounded-up some of our favourite slow-mo videos so far, from a plane landing to a dog diving. Check it out:

Car racing made even more dramatic:

This iPhone destruction video is as hilarious as it is horrifying:

This captured aeroplane landing looks amazing:

Cooper, The Wonder Dog, takes a dive:

Lastly, two co-workers hilariously duke it out:

