This New Slow-Motion Video Feature On The IPhone 5S Is Ridiculously Cool

We just got our hands on the iPhone 5S, and one of the first things we wanted to do was check out its camera. More specifically, the iPhone 5S can shoot at 120 frames per second, which means it can play back video in slow motion.

We got our colleague Mamta Badkar to test out her arm on camera for this slow motion video. Check it out below:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by William Wei

