There's A Lot Of Chatter That Apple's Next IPhone Will Come In Gold

Apple rumour site Macotakara is reporting, among many other things, that Apple is planning to ditch the rectangle icon on the iPhone 5S’s home button.

Furthermore, the device will actually be marketed as the “iPhone 5S,” and will also be available in a gold colour alongside the usual black or white. It will sport some slightly tweaked hardware, including a camera that takes better photos in low-light settings.

The rumours don’t stop there. The iPhone 5C, a cheaper model of iPhone made out of plastic, will also be marketed as “iPhone 5C.”

9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman raises an interesting theory: Apple changed up its naming scheme in marketing the third-generation iPad as “the new iPad” instead of “iPad 3.” If Apple were to quickly lay claim to “5S” instead of “the new iPhone,” it could be interpreted as a roundabout confirmation that such a device is on the way.

By the way, Apple will formally announce its next iPhone at an event on September 10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.