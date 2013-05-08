The Next iPhone Will Reportedly Go Into Production Next Month

The iPhone 5S will enter production next month, reports Japan’s Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun.



Sharp, LG, and Japan Display are all slated to be supplying Apple with displays for the device.

The next iPhone is expected to resemble the iPhone 5 but will pack improved internal components, making it an “iPhone 5S” of sorts.

We’ve heard a variety of rumours surrounding what it may or may not have – it’s all unconfirmed, of course, but look for multiple colour choices, a fingerprint scanner, and an improved camera when the phone launches early this Fall.

