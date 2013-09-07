People Are Already Lining Up For The New IPhone

Dylan Love

The official announcement of the iPhone 5S is still a few days away, September 10. The earliest you can expect to walk into a store and buy it is about a week later, and even that’s not firm.

This means that the guys already lined up in front of New York’s Fifth Avenue Apple Store will be waiting there for at least two more weeks before they can wrap their hands around that oh-so-elusive Next iPhone.

This news (and picture below) comes to us from Cult of Mac.

