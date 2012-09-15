iPhone 5’s Lightning Connector Is A Bigger Problem Than Apple Thinks

Among other things, one of the iPhone’s competitive advantages is the unparalleled ecosystem of – no, not apps – accessories. But the iPhone 5’s new Lighting connector threatens to destroy that advantage.



There are only a relatively small number of iPhone models with tens of millions of sales each, and they’ve all shared a common connector since their introduction five years ago. This situation has made easy and lucrative for enterprising businesses to sell everything from cases and chargers to speakers and alarm clocks. Heck, iPhones work with many peripherals originally designed for iPods, further expanding the options.

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.