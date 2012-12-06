Everyone Seems To Think This Is The iPhone 5S

A company called ETradeSupply has shared a bunch of pictures of what it purports is the iPhone 5S casing. We first found them via MacRumors.



People call it the “iPhone 5S” based on Apple’s pattern of only updating internal iPhone specs every other generation. (First came the iPhone 3G, then the 3GS, then the iPhone 4, then the iPhone 4S, and so on.)

The key differences between the two cases are in the screw placement and in the text on the reverse side of the phone.

We totally fail to see how slightly different screw placement merits calling this a brand new phone. This could be an early prototype of the iPhone 5. It could also be nothing at all.

But hey!

Check out the picture below, which compares the iPhone 5 to the “iPhone 5S.”

Photo: ETradeSupply

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.