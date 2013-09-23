IPhone 5S Is 3 Times More Popular Than The Plastic IPhone 5C, According To Early Data

Demand for the iPhone 5S — with its new fingerprint lock — is outstripping demand for the cheaper, plastic iPhone 5C by 3.4 times, according to wireless carrier activation data compiled by Localytics:

In less than 3 days, the iPhone 5s and 5c combined now represent about 1.36% of the total numbers of all iPhones activated in the U.S. market across the top 4 carriers AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint and T-Mobile. From the data we are seeing, 1.05% of all iPhones in the United States are now iPhone 5s and just 0.31% are iPhone 5c. That means that the iPhone 5s outshines the 5c by a factor of 3.4x, a clear indicator that the early adopters are favouring the high-end 5s compared to 5c.

Supplies of the iPhone 5S are backed up into October in Apple’s store. The gold iPhone 5S is particularly scarce.

Here’s a chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.