Proof That The Fingerprint Sensor On The IPhone 5S Isn't Just A Gimmick

The most important new feature on the iPhone 5S is the fingerprint sensor, which lets you unlock the phone without having to type in a passcode.

It’s really easy to set up and use, so we got a few of our coworkers to try it out to see what they think of it. Take a look at the new iPhone 5S’s fingerprint sensor in action below:

&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt; Produced by William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.