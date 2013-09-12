Can The Fingerprint Sensor On The New IPhone5S Save Our Relationships?

Yesterday, Apple announced its new iPhone 5S would feature Touch ID, a sensor that unlocks the phone when activated by the fingerprint of the owner.

While Touch ID is definitely an avant-garde addition to Apple’s latest device, one particular realisation continued to unfurl across Twitter following the broadcast: this new technology simultaneously creates a difficult obstacle for overbearing significant others, and a sigh of relief for those with something to hide.

Here are some of the tweets we saw:

— Jennii Cardle (@jenniibejuliet) September 11, 2013

— Erica Sanford (@ericathensaid) September 10, 2013

— Molly Noonan (@mollyinindy) September 10, 2013

— ＹＵＮＧ ＭＥＬＡＮＩＮ (@HE_VALENCIA) September 10, 2013

Aaaah yes! The finger print scanner on the iPhone 5S is a relationship saver #ThankYouApple

— Will (@poemusm) September 10, 2013

A recent study done on adults in the UK suggests men are more likely to snoop through their significant other’s phones for incriminating virtual data: 62% of men and 34% of the women surveyed admitted that they had meddled in their partner’s phone, reports the Telegraph.

But this is more than just another log to throw in the flames of the “which-gender-is-craziest” fire. Half of everyone surveyed admitted to knowing their partner’s passcode to their mobile device, and also said they’d never put themselves in a position where their partner could go through their phone without their knowledge.

We live in a world where we do much of our virtual communication silently. Besides texting, social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter have options for private messaging. Hoping your partner is being faithful, even if its just from behind the screen, calls for a level of trust.

Will Touch ID solve the problem, or add an extra hurdle for an intrusive partner? Because TouchID is an optional feature on the iPhone 5S and owners can choose to forego utilising it all together, the sensor doesn’t have to be the threat of relationship disruption. But opting in for additional security regardless of reason could result in jealous questioning.

Technology, it seems, cannot save us from our own insecurities. At least not this time.

Apparently the new iPhone has a finger print lock? Looking forward to being woken up by my girlfriend pressing my hands into the screen.

— Dan McLeish (@TheDanMcLeish) September 11, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.