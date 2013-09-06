Another IPhone 5S Fingerprint Sensor Leaks

This feels familiar — images of a leaked Apple home button with fingerprint sensor have surfaced over at rumours site SonnyDickson.com.

This home button carries out the same functions as your current one, but an integrated fingerprint scanner adds some really appealing security potential.

If/when it ever hits the market, we’ll see a slew of iOS devices that can only be accessed by their rightful owners (or anyone who has at least one of an owner’s thumbs).

This is just one is a series of happenings that helps make the case for the soon-to-be-released iPhone to have a fingerprint scanner. It appears to be identical to a previous leak, but because Apple is Apple, we won’t know anything for certain until the formal iPhone announcement on September 10.

Pictures below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.