Here's A Leaked Part That Could Be The Fingerprint Sensor On The Next IPhone

The latest purportedly-leaked Apple component is a home button with an integrated fingerprint scanner (pictured to the right),

reports French tech site NowhereElse.

Rumours of an iPhone with a fingerprint scanner are hardly new hearsay, but this development helps lend them some more credence.

NowhereElse writes that this appears to be a genuine Apple component since it’s labelled in Apple’s component naming scheme of 821-XXXX-XX.

A lot of people think the next iPhone, which many call the iPhone 5S, will have a fingerprint sensor because Apple bought a company called AuthenTec last year. AuthenTec makes fingerprint sensors for gadgets.

Presumably, you’d be able to use the fingerprint sensor to unlock your iPhone without having to enter a password. It also makes it more difficult for thieves to gain access to your device.

Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone on September 10.

