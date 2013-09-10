Leaked IPhone 5S Manual Shows A Fingerprint Scanning Home Button Called A 'Touch ID' Sensor

Ahead of Apple’s official reveal of the iPhone 5S, a supposed manual for the phone has leaked at Nowwhereelse.fr.

This manual shows Apple’s new iPhone has a different home button with a silver ring. The home button is labelled as a “Touch ID,” which would presumably be Apple’s new fingerprint scanning technology.

The fingerprint scanner is said to be used to unlock the phone. It is the primary new feature for the iPhone 5S.

As with all leaks, you should be sceptical. We’re only a few hours from the official event so we’ll know soon enough if it’s legit.

