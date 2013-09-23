It Looks Like The iPhone 5S Fingerprint Scanner Has Been Hacked

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on Apple’s new iPhone 5S appears to have been hacked.

BuzzFeed points to a video from a European hacker group (embedded above) that shows a person tricking the sensor into accepting a photographed fingerprint applied to latex.

The group says it was able to photograph a fingerprint from a glass surface, clean up the image in a computer, and print it onto a piece of latex. The latex can be placed over any finger and placed on the iPhone’s Touch ID sensor to trick it.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update if we hear back.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.