WSJ: The Next iPhone Will Have A Fingerprint Scanner

The Wall Street Journal backed up several previous reports and rumours that Apple’s next iPhone will have a fingerprint sensor.

Apple will announce the new device at a press event this week.

The new iPhone, which the press has dubbed the iPhone 5S, will reportedly look almost exactly like the current iPhone 5. However, it will have improved internal components like a better camera and faster processor.

But it seems like most of the focus will be on the fingerprint sensor, which will likely be embedded in the home button. With a fingerprint sensor, you won’t have to manually input a passcode to unlock your iPhone.

