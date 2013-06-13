Reuters: Apple's Next 'iPhone 5S' Will Have A Fingerprint Sensor

Reuters has a big story out today on Apple’s future plans for the iPhone.



The story says that Apple’s next iPhone, which the tech press commonly refers to as the iPhone 5S, will have a fingerprint sensor:

For this year, Apple is expected to launch two new models, widely referred to as the iPhone 5S, with new fingerprint technology…

The fingerprint sensor has been one of the most consistent rumoured features of the iPhone 5S. Last year, Apple bought a company called Authentec that makes fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. That caused many to speculate fingerprint technology would make it into a future iPhone model.

Presumably, such a sensor would let you unlock your phone with your fingerprint instead of a passcode, making it tougher for thieves to break into your device.

