A Secret Feature For The Next iPhone Is Discovered: Higher-Quality Video Shooting

Apple is exploring adding a new camera feature for the next iPhone, Mark Gurman at 9 to 5 Mac reports.



There is evidence buried in the code for Apple’s upcoming iPhone software, iOS 7, that the next iPhone will be able to shot video 120 frames per second.

This will allow for high-quality filming. Or, in the words of one our video staff, “that’s like, really good.”

Gurman doesn’t have much other than the fact that it’s in the code.

He tried to use it on the iPhone 5 and it didn’t work.

It seems likely Apple would add this feature to the next iPhone. It’s going to need some features that only work on the next iPhone if it wants to sell that phone.

