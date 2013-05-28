Report Says The Next iPhone Will Have A Screen That's Twice As Sharp As The One On The iPhone 5

Apple’s next iPhone may have a screen with a resolution that’s twice as sharp as the current iPhone 5, according to a report from Chinese site Weiphone. We first saw the report on AppleInsider.



The report also says the new iPhone will have the same screen size but a thinner bezel, meaning the body of the phone will be a bit smaller in your hand.

It’s an interesting rumour, but it doesn’t quite make sense. The iPhone 5’s screen is already so sharp that it’s impossible for the human eye to distinguish individual pixels, so there’s little advantage to doubling the pixel count. It’s more likely Apple is working on an iPhone screen that can display full 1080p HD video the Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One can.

