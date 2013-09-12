Apple: We're Not Storing An Image Of Your Fingerprint On The New IPhone

Apple’s new iPhone 5S will not store an image of your fingerprint, Apple has

confirmed to The Wall Street Journal.

The new smartphone has a fingerprint sensor built into the home button. It lets you unlock your phone without typing in a passcode. It also lets you download apps and content from iTunes without typing in your password every time.

Instead of storing a photo of your fingerprint, the iPhone 5S just stores the “data” about what your fingerprint looks like on its processor, Apple says.

That means even if someone was able to hack into your phone, that person wouldn’t be able to tell what your fingerprint looks like. Everything is encrypted.

Apple also says third-party apps won’t be able to access the fingerprint sensor.

