You Can Get A Free IPhone 5s For Trading In Your Old IPhone At RadioShack Starting Today

Starting today, RadioShack is offering a compelling promotion for those in the market for a new iPhone.

The electronics retailer is offering the iPhone 5S for free as long as you’re willing to trade in your old iPhone 4s.

As is the case with most promotions, you’ll have to commit to a two-year contract with AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon.

You can also purchase a 16 GB iPhone 5s for $US99 without trading in your old iPhone.

This is a $US100 discount compared to the standard iPhone 5s price of $US199 on a two-year contract. The promotion was originally spotted by 9to5Mac before it was made public on Thursday.

RadioShack says that your iPhone 4s must be “eligible” for a trade-in, which means it will have to be in decent shape for the deal to apply. There’s no mention of how long the promotion will run, but it’s valid whether your shopping online or at one of RadioShack’s brick-and-mortar locations.

