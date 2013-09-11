How Do Apple's New iPhones Stack Up Against The Competition?

Apple’s new iPhones, the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, will go on sale next week.

If you’re ready to buy a new phone, you have your work cut out for you. There are several excellent devices out there that are just as good, if not better, than the new iPhones.

For those of you who like specs, here’s a quick breakdown of some of the most important specs in the new iPhones, the Moto X, HTC One, Samsung Galaxy S4, and Nokia Lumia 1020.

