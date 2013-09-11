Stunning, High-Res Photos Of The Gorgeous New IPhone 5S And 5C

Kevin Smith
Iphone 5s goldStephen Lam/Reuters

Apple unveiled
the iPhone 5Sand
5C today— two huge updates to the iPhone lineup.

There weren’t a whole lot of surprises, because most of the details about the phone had already leaked onto the Internet by the time the phones were announced.

Here’s what you need to know: new colours, better battery life, an awesome camera, faster processor, new colours, and a brand new operating system.

We got our hands on a bunch of images of the new device, so you can check it out from every angle.

First up is the iPhone 5C, a cheaper iPhone made from polycarbonate plastic.

Here's a look at the 5C from the back, front, and side.

It's available in 5 colours: green, white, blue, pink, and yellow.

Apple has crafted this new iPhone to have no seams, part lines, or joints.

Here's a better view of the white version. It is reminiscent of the white iPhone 3GS.

Apple chose to go with a black front for the 5C.

Apple will also sell its own cases for the 5C. The cases were made to still show off a bit of the colourful 5C.

Here's a better view of the case and colours.

The 5C will come in two sizes, 16GB and 32GB, it will retail for $US99 and $US199, respectively.

Next, Apple unveiled the iPhone 5S. The 5S will be available in slate, gold, and white.

Here's a better view of the phone from the front running Apple's new software iOS 7.

Included with the 5S is a brand new fingerprint sensor. This will allow you to unlock your phone with the touch of your finger.

Here's a better view of the finger print sensor and the new 5S.

The gold iPhone is immaculately crafted. It looks gorgeous.

Here's another view of the 5S in gold.

The gold version looks exactly like we expected from earlier leaks.

Apple has also created its own cases for the 5S, they're made from leather.

The 5S will be available starting Friday, September 20. For $US199, $US299, or $US399.

