Stunning, High-Res Photos Of The Gorgeous New IPhone 5S And 5C

Apple unveiled
the iPhone 5Sand
5C today— two huge updates to the iPhone lineup.
There weren’t a whole lot of surprises, because most of the details about the phone had already leaked onto the Internet by the time the phones were announced.
Here’s what you need to know: new colours, better battery life, an awesome camera, faster processor, new colours, and a brand new operating system.
We got our hands on a bunch of images of the new device, so you can check it out from every angle.
Apple will also sell its own cases for the 5C. The cases were made to still show off a bit of the colourful 5C.
Included with the 5S is a brand new fingerprint sensor. This will allow you to unlock your phone with the touch of your finger.
