Here Are The Exact Times You'll Be Able To Buy Apple's New IPhones

Stephen Lam/Reuters Apple’s Phil Schiller announces the iPhone 5S.

Apple’s new iPhones, the iPhone 5C and the iPhone 5S, will launch September 20.

Today, Apple announced the specific times you’ll be able to get the devices on launch day.

You’ll be able to order the phones online beginning at 12:01 a.m. Pacific.

You can get the phones in retail locations at 8 a.m. local time for your Apple store or wireless carrier store.

Both phones are launching in the US, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore and the UK.

The iPhone 5C, the cheaper model made out of colourful plastic, is still available for pre-order, however most models have sold out.

