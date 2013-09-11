Everything Apple's New IPhones Can Do

Apple announced two new iPhone models today, the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

Both devices go on sale September 20. The iPhone 5S will start at $US199 and the iPhone 5C will start at $US99.

But let’s get to the important stuff. What’s so great about these new iPhones and what can they do? Let’s break down the most important features.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.