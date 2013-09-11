Everything Apple's New IPhones Can Do

Apple announced two new iPhone models today, the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.
Both devices go on sale September 20. The iPhone 5S will start at $US199 and the iPhone 5C will start at $US99.
But let’s get to the important stuff. What’s so great about these new iPhones and what can they do? Let’s break down the most important features.
With the fingerprint sensor, you don't need to enter your password every time you buy an app, movie, or song from iTunes.
This is how you set up the fingerprint sensor. The iPhone 5S needs to scan your fingerprint a few times. It then stores your fingerprint securely on the device.
It has a new processor called the A7. It's about twice as fast as the processor in last year's iPhone.
The camera has image stabilisation so you don't accidentally take blurry photos. It can also take four quick photos at once and merge them together for one perfect photo.
This is the new iPhone 5C. It's almost exactly like last year's iPhone 5, except it has a plastic body that comes in a bunch of colours.
But the cases aren't that great. They have holes cut out, which make the iPhone 5C look kind of ugly.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.