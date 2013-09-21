Which Of The New IPhones Can Survive The Drop Test?

In a video guaranteed to make you cringe if you’ve ever been an iPhone owner, Android Authority performed the ‘drop test’ on both the iPhone 5S and the 5C, the two new devices that Apple released today.

The test entails exactly what you’d expect: Android Authority’s Joshua Vergara took a brand-spanking-new model of each of the phones, held them at chest level, and let them drop.

He made them each crash-land three times, landing first on their backs, then sides, and, finally, the front screens.

So, which holds up better, the aluminium-bodied 5S or the “unaplogetically plastic” 5C?

Watch the full video below, but the bottom line is: The higher-end 5S handled the fall better than the 5C.

Although both phones suffered only mild scuffing from the back and side drops, cracks spiderwebbed across the front of the 5C after its brutal face-plant. No, plastic can’t protect against a shatter.

On the bright side, none of the plunges damaged the innards of either phone (they both still worked post-testing) meaning that, ultimately, both the iPhone 5S and the 5C are, in the words of Vergara, “pretty solid.”

