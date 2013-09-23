APPLE CRUSHES EXPECTATIONS, SELLS 9 MILLION IPHONES OVER THE OPENING WEEKEND

Apple announced that it

sold over 9 million iPhonesduring the opening weekend of sales.

This is much better than analysts expected. Analysts were forecasting 5 million at the low end, and 7.75 million at the high end.

The stock is up ~6% on the news.

Last year Apple sold 5 million iPhone 5s during the opening weekend, so this is a huge increase.

The new iPhone drew huge, enthusiastic crowds and long lines when it was released last Friday, despite the fact that there were no external changes to the device. Part of the reason there were big lines is that the company didn’t allow pre-orders of the new iPhone 5S. Another part of the reason: People like iPhones.

Apple is mostly sold out of the iPhone 5S, which suggests this number would have been even higher if Apple had enough phones in stock.

Apple’s 9 million units include both iPhone 5S and iPhone 5Cs. Apple didn’t break out how many units of the iPhone 5S it sold or how many iPhone 5Cs it sold. Total iPhone sales were likely boosted by the new 5C model, which didn’t exist last year.

Apple says that 200 million iOS devices are now running iOS 7, the newest version of the iPhone/iPad software. For comparisons, last year, 100 million iOS devices upgraded to iOS 6 over a comparable time.

It also says that it had 11 million listening hours over the weekend for iTunes Radio, its new music streaming service.

“This is our best iPhone launch yet―more than nine million new iPhones sold―a new record for first weekend sales,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in the press release. “The demand for the new iPhones has been incredible, and while we’ve sold out of our initial supply of iPhone 5s, stores continue to receive new iPhone shipments regularly. We appreciate everyone’s patience and are working hard to build enough new iPhones for everyone.”

Apple also issued an SEC filing that says its revenue is going to be at the high end of its previously forecasted $US34-$37 billion range for the quarter.

Here’s the complete release:

First Weekend iPhone Sales Top Nine Million, Sets New Record

CUPERTINO, California―September 23, 2013―Apple® today announced it has sold a record-breaking nine million new iPhone® 5s and iPhone 5c models, just three days after the launch of the new iPhones on September 20. In addition, more than 200 million iOS devices are now running the completely redesigned iOS 7, making it the fastest software upgrade in history. Both iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c are available in the US, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore and the UK. Demand for iPhone 5s has exceeded the initial supply, and many online orders are scheduled to be shipped in the coming weeks. “This is our best iPhone launch yet―more than nine million new iPhones sold―a new record for first weekend sales,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The demand for the new iPhones has been incredible, and while we’ve sold out of our initial supply of iPhone 5s, stores continue to receive new iPhone shipments regularly. We appreciate everyone’s patience and are working hard to build enough new iPhones for everyone.” iPhone 5s redefines the best smartphone experience in the world with amazing new features all packed into a remarkable thin and light design, including the Apple-designed A7 64-bit chip, all-new 8 megapixel iSight® camera with True Tone flash and introducing Touch ID™, an innovative way to simply and securely unlock your phone with just the touch of a finger. iPhone 5c features an all-new design, packed with features users know and love like the beautiful 4-inch Retina® display, blazing fast performance of the A6 chip, and the 8 megapixel iSight camera — all while delivering great battery life.¹ iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c both offer more LTE bands² than any other smartphone in the world and include all-new FaceTime® HD cameras. iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c feature iOS 7, the most significant iOS update since the original iPhone, featuring a stunning new user interface, completely redesigned with an elegant colour palette, distinct, functional layers and subtle motion that make it feel more alive. iOS 7 has hundreds of great new features, including Control Center, Notification Center, improved Multitasking, AirDrop®, enhanced Photos, Safari®, Siri® and introduces iTunes Radio℠, a free Internet radio service based on the music you listen to on iTunes®.³ Over 11 million unique listeners have already tuned in to iTunes Radio since launch with the most listened to song being “Hold On, We’re Going Home” by Drake. Every customer who buys an iPhone 5s or iPhone 5c at an Apple retail store will be offered free Personal Setup service, helping them customise their iPhone by setting up email, showing them new apps from the App Store℠ and more, so they’ll be up and running with their new iPhone before they leave the store. Customers can learn more about iOS 7 and their new device through new free workshops at all Apple retail stores worldwide. In the US, the new iPhones are available through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, select Best Buy, RadioShack, Target and Walmart stores and Apple Authorised Resellers. Pricing & Availability

iPhone 5s comes in gold, silver or space grey, and is available in the US for a suggested retail price of $US199 (US) for the 16GB model and $US299 (US) for the 32GB model and $US399 (US) for the 64GB model.⁴ iPhone 5c comes in blue, green, pink, yellow and white and is available in the US for a suggested retail price of $US99 (US) for the 16GB model and $US199 (US) for the 32GB model.⁴ iPhone 5s cases are available in beige, black, blue, brown, yellow and (RED) for a suggested retail price of $US39 (US) through the Apple Online Store(www.apple.com), Apple’s retail stores and select Authorised Apple Resellers. iPhone 5c cases are available in blue, green, pink, yellow, black and white for a suggested retail price of $US29 (US) through the Apple Online Store (www.apple.com), Apple’s retail stores and select Authorised Apple Resellers. iPhone 4s is also available for free (US) with a two-year contract.⁴ ¹ Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results vary.

² LTE is available through select carriers. Network speeds are dependent on carrier networks, check with your carrier for details.

³ iTunes Radio is available with iOS 7 in the US.

⁴ For qualified customers. Apple designs Macs, the best personal computers in the world, along with OS X, iLife, iWork and professional software. Apple leads the digital music revolution with its iPods and iTunes online store. Apple has reinvented the mobile phone with its revolutionary iPhone and App Store, and is defining the future of mobile media and computing devices with iPad.

