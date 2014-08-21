You Can Now Get A Dirt Cheap IPhone 5s And A Nearly Free IPhone 5c At Walmart

Walmart is practically giving away iPhones.

As part of a new sale, the retail giant is now selling the iPhone 5c on a two-year contract for just $US0.97. The iPhone 5s is also getting a significant price cut to $US79 down from $US99 through Walmart.

Although the iPhone 5s only costs $US20 less than Walmart’s previous price, it’s still much cheaper than what you’d get through the Apple Store.

Apple is still selling the entry level 16GB iPhone 5s for $US199 on a two-year contract. Engadget was the first to spot the promotion on Walmart’s website on Wednesday, reporting that the deal is valid for the next 90 days.

The discount applies as long as you sign up for a two-year contract with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or US Cellular.

Walmart’s bargain comes just as Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone on Sept. 9. Presumably called the iPhone 6, Apple’s next smartphone is expected to come with a larger 4.7-inch screen that’s sharper than the iPhone 5s’, a new processor from Apple, and thinner design that resembles the iPad Air.

Rumours suggest that Apple may also release an even bigger 5.5-inch iPhone this year, but it’s unclear if the two phones will launch at the same time.

It’s possible Walmart is trying to clear out its inventory ahead of Apple’s new iPhone launch, but we’ll have to wait on the word from Apple to know for sure.

